Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of PSD opened at C$2.34 on Friday. Pulse Seismic has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.19. The firm has a market cap of C$125.74 million and a PE ratio of 5.88.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan; and includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

