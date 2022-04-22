Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and $58.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.73 or 0.07419399 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.54 or 1.00235147 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00035447 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.