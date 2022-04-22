Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 79,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.