Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

