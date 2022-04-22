Qbao Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32,535.00 (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. Qbao has a market cap of $317,591.87 and approximately $32,535.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qbao has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.