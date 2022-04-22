QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Reduced by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 617,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $68,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.11. 8,562,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,295,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

