QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 983.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,821 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

