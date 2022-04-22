Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on XM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 72,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.