Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-$0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.428-$1.432 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.020 EPS.

NYSE XM traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,190. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,189,000 after buying an additional 315,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 977,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after buying an additional 211,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 101,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

