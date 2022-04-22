Quant Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Quant has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $46.93 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $107.65 or 0.00272326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005016 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $751.53 or 0.01901189 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

