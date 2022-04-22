Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.75.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quarterhill from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quarterhill has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $217.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

About Quarterhill (Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.