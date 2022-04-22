Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.

Shares of DGX opened at $141.64 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.69.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

