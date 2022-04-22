Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.36 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.58.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $141.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.00. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.