Quilter (LON:QLT) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.34) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

QLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.28) to GBX 180 ($2.34) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.11) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quilter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 164.40 ($2.14).

Get Quilter alerts:

LON QLT opened at GBX 135.35 ($1.76) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.65. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.41) and a one year high of GBX 169.65 ($2.21).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Quilter’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other Quilter news, insider Tazim Essani acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,575 ($25,468.38). Also, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.81), for a total value of £100,704.11 ($131,022.78).

Quilter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.