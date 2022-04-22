QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.10

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 5628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $559.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

