Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires 473 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,690,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719,838. The stock has a market cap of $213.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

