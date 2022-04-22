Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.59. 7,911,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,141,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $213.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.