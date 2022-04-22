Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,029.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,329,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,134 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $66,326,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,598,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,391 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,379,000 after purchasing an additional 858,211 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,347,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,498,000 after purchasing an additional 853,515 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,675,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,197. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

