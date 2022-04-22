Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $346,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT traded down $15.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,969,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.77 and a 200 day moving average of $207.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

