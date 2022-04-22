Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after acquiring an additional 783,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $161.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,392,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $390.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.32.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,622 shares of company stock worth $69,547,040. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

