Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 2,472 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.56. 50,320,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,535,406. The stock has a market cap of $302.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

