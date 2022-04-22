Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 4,919 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after buying an additional 5,127,455 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after buying an additional 2,432,740 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,478,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,437,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,440,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,761,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,232. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21.

