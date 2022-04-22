Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 497 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $9.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,198,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935,326. The stock has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.49.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.17.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

