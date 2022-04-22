Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 843 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after buying an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after buying an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,364,966,000 after purchasing an additional 224,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. 28,204,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,983,805. The firm has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

