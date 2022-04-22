RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target Raised to $19.00

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

NASDAQ RADA opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.83. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 634,327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.