RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target Raised to $19.00

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.
NASDAQ RADA opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.83. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 634,327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
