Raydium Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00006483 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $262.87 million and approximately $41.37 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.95 or 0.07380016 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,596.62 or 1.00002838 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 99,881,667 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

