Raymond James Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.10.

TSE SSL opened at C$10.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total transaction of C$867,968.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,869,694.99. Insiders sold a total of 188,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,249 over the last ninety days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

