Raymond James Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter.
TSE SSL opened at C$10.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.
In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total transaction of C$867,968.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,869,694.99. Insiders sold a total of 188,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,249 over the last ninety days.
About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
Featured Stories
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.