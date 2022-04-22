Raymond James Raises Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $28.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.37.

GOLD opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,687 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

