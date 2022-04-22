Raymond James Reiterates “C$1.30” Price Target for Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Raymond James set a C$1.30 price objective on Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$115.40 million and a PE ratio of -15.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. Anaconda Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$1.05.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaconda Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,000. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,450.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

