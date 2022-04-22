Raymond James Trims Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Target Price to C$0.60

Indiva (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CVE:NDVA opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. Indiva has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77.
