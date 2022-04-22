Raymond James Trims Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Target Price to C$0.60

Indiva (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE:NDVA opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. Indiva has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

