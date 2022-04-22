Raymond James Weighs in on Polaris Infrastructure Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.96 million.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Polaris Infrastructure from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$18.54 on Friday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$14.30 and a 52 week high of C$20.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.99 million and a PE ratio of 561.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,818.18%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

