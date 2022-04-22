Raze Network Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $410,368.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00045370 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.16 or 0.07425380 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,367.64 or 1.00344437 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00035030 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.