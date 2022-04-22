Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Shares Down 5.2%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.66. 84,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 35,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Get Razor Energy alerts:

Razor Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RZREF)

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

Further Reading

