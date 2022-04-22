Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.33

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Real Good Food shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,000 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 million and a PE ratio of 0.10.
About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)
