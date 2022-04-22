Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.33

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Real Good Food shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 million and a PE ratio of 0.10.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for the sugar craft sector under the Rainbow Dust Colours brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.