Realio Network (RIO) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

Realio Network (RIO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $87,556.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

