Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Redwood Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

