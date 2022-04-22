REPO (REPO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $181,365.00

REPO (REPO) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, REPO has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $181,365.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.03 or 0.07378666 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,578.00 or 1.00103137 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00034460 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars.

