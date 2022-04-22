Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 26.58%.

NASDAQ RBCAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.43. 77 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,836. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $57.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $888.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 120.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

