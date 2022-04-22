Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nucor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2022 earnings at $22.40 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.27.

Shares of NUE opened at $175.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.81. Nucor has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

