Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Doma (DOMA)

Doma (NYSE: DOMA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
4/18/2022 – Doma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. "
- 4/12/2022 – Doma had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
4/11/2022 – Doma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
4/5/2022 – Doma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
3/30/2022 – Doma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
3/23/2022 – Doma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
3/16/2022 – Doma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
2/23/2022 – Doma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
NYSE:DOMA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.84. 22,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $10.03.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth $240,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Doma during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Doma during the third quarter valued at about $16,709,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
