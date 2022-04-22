ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells $1,866,320.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total transaction of $1,866,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $239.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.09 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ResMed by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $4,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ResMed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.