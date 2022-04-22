Reviewing Weidai (NYSE:WEI) & MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Weidai (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Weidai alerts:

Weidai has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Weidai and MoneyLion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai $111.02 million 0.13 -$179.00 million N/A N/A MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.64 -$177.65 million N/A N/A

MoneyLion has higher revenue and earnings than Weidai.

Profitability

This table compares Weidai and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A -134.99% -38.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weidai and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weidai 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 359.18%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Weidai.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Weidai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MoneyLion beats Weidai on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weidai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.