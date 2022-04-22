RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RH by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of RH by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in RH by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $337.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. RH has a 1 year low of $313.85 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 26.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,720 shares of company stock valued at $138,525,728. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

