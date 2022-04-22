Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Holdings Increased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,367 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of Richardson Electronics worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $164.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.62. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

