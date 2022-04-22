Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,200 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.66) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,410 ($83.40) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 6,700 ($87.17) to GBX 6,500 ($84.57) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.17) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.35).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,693 ($74.07) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,850.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,250.24. The company has a market cap of £92.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.