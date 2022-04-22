Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.35) to GBX 4,850 ($63.10) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,545.77.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,552,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $907,215,000 after acquiring an additional 194,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,945,000 after acquiring an additional 609,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after acquiring an additional 857,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after acquiring an additional 295,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.