RioDeFi Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $567,657.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars.

