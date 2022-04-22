Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rivian Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 83.59.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 33.76 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 33.38 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 48.23.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.