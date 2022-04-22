Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIVN. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rivian Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 83.59.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 33.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 33.38 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

