Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roche’s performance has been solid, driven by strong demand for coronavirus tests, recently launched drugs and diagnostics platforms. Core pharmaceuticals business is showing signs of recovery from COVID-19 disruptions. The diagnostics division maintains its stellar performance on strong demand for COVID-19 tests and other diagnostics platforms. Strong growth in Ocrevus, Evrysdi, Tecentriq and Hemlibra continues to counter biosimilar competition for legacy drugs like Herceptin, Avastin and MabThera. Approval of new drugs should also boost the top line. However, biosimilar competition for key drugs weighs on its performance. The decline in sales of legacy drugs due to generic competition has also affected revenues. Moreover, the outlook for 2022 was lackluster. The stock has underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Get Roche alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roche from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $40.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7922 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Roche during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roche (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roche (RHHBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.